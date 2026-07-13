Da Nang greets over 2.72 million visitors during DIFF 2026

The fireworks performance of Portugese team. Photo: VNA

Of the total, about 688,500 arrivals were recorded during the six days when fireworks shows took place.On the night of the festival's grand finale, hotel occupancy in Hai Chau, Hoa Cuong, An Hai, Son Tra and Ngu Hanh Son, reached 95–98%, the highest level recorded over four consecutive DIFF seasons since 2023.According to Da Nang International Airport, Chu Lai Airport, Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC, and airlines, more than 1,900 domestic and international flights arrived in Da Nang during the six show nights. The figure represented a 7% year-on-year increase, equivalent to nearly 130 additional flights.On July 11, the day of the DIFF 2026 finale, accommodation establishments in the city served about 131,000 visitors, an increase of 16% from a year earlier. International visitors totalled 52,400, up 27% year-on-year, while domestic visitors reached 78,600, an increase of nearly 10%.On July 10 and 11, Da Nang welcomed a total of 365 domestic and international flights, up 8%, or 30 flights, year-on-year.The festival, held from May 30 to July 11, featured 10 teams from Australia, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Macao (China), Portugal, and Vietnam, including two host teams. Portugal claimed the championship title./.