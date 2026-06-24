Da Nang emerges as hub for multi-destination travel

Fireworks performance by the Vietnamese team at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. Photo: VNA Photo: VNA

The shift in search patterns highlights a changing approach among Vietnamese tourists to exploring central Vietnam. Rather than visiting a single destination, many are opting for itineraries that combine several attractions within the same region.





Traveloka data showed that during April and May 2026, compared with January and February, accommodation searches rose not only in central Da Nang but also in nearby destinations.



Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains), a coastal area south of Da Nang known for its beaches and landscapes, recorded a 76% increase in accommodation searches. Meanwhile, Hoi An ancient town, a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage site located about 30km from Da Nang, saw searches rise by 52%.

Son Tra Peninsula, home to Linh Ung Pagoda and a rich coastal ecosystem, also experienced strong growth, with accommodation searches jumping 45%.

Da Nang’s appeal has been further strengthened after being ranked second on Lonely Planet’s list of Asia’s most attractive summer destinations. The recognition underscores the city’s growing role as a tourism and leisure hub in the region.

The city’s rise in accommodation searches reflects more than seasonal popularity. It also points to a broader trend in which travellers use Da Nang as a gateway to explore nearby attractions, combining coastal landscapes, heritage sites and cultural activities in a single trip.

From Da Nang, visitors can easily access attractions such as Sun World Ba Na Hills, the Cu Lao Cham Marine Protected Area, the Hoi An Memories Show and the Bay Mau Coconut Forest. The city’s landmark bridges, including Dragon Bridge and Love Bridge, also remain popular attractions.

Da Nang’s position on the tourism map has been reinforced by its recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination at the World Travel Awards in 2016 and 2022.

Traveloka Vietnam Country Director Huynh Thi Mai Thy said tourists are increasingly expanding their searches to surrounding areas for three main reasons.

Firstly, the city’s busy events calendar is encouraging longer stays. Da Nang’s summer events programme for 2026 is motivating visitors to extend their trips and explore neighbouring destinations. A key highlight is the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, which was named among the world’s nine most worthwhile summer festivals by Travel+Leisure magazine.

The city will also host the fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival from June 28 to July 4 and the Vietnam–Japan Festival from July 9-12. The opportunity to attend multiple events during a single trip is encouraging travellers to broaden their itineraries.

Secondly, the region offers a wide variety of experiences within short travelling distances. Ngu Hanh Son is known for its natural landscapes and traditional stone-carving craft villages, while Son Tra Peninsula attracts visitors with its biodiversity and coastal scenery. Hoi An, meanwhile, is renowned for its heritage values and vibrant nightlife.

“The diversity of attractions allows visitors to combine multiple experiences within a short journey,” Thy said.

She added that travel planning among tourists has become increasingly sophisticated. The growing trend of searching for specific areas suggests that travellers in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia are conducting more thorough research before their trips and seeking specialised experiences rather than focusing solely on the most famous destinations./.