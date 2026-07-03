Da Nang attracts nearly 51 trillion VND in investment in H1

Kärcher Vietnam Technology Co., Ltd. on July 2 inaugurated a cleaning equipment factory (second phase) in Da Nang city. Photo: VNA

According to the Da Nang Statistics Office, total social investment exceeded 50.98 trillion VND (about 1.94 billion USD) in the first six months, up 31.5% from the same period last year. The strong growth reflects investors' confidence in the city's business environment, as well as the effectiveness of its investment promotion policies and efforts to accelerate project implementation.



The non-state sector remained the largest contributor, with realised investment totalling 34.16 trillion VND, accounting for about 67% of total social investment and rising 42.2% year-on-year. The performance highlights the dynamism of the private sector and reflects continued business expansion and increased investment in local projects.



Realised foreign direct investment (FDI) was estimated at 6.33 trillion VND, up 30.6% from a year earlier, reaffirming Da Nang's appeal as a destination for international investors. The increase in FDI has helped supplement development resources, promote technology transfer, enhance production capacity and create more jobs.



Meanwhile, realised state investment reached about 10.5 trillion VND, an increase of 5.8% year-on-year. Although growing more slowly than other sectors, the investment continued to play a key role in developing socio-economic infrastructure, major projects and public works, providing a foundation for broader investment.



Public investment disbursement continued to support infrastructure and key local projects. However, growth remained modest, with locally managed budget investment estimated at 6.47 trillion VND, up just 0.3% from the same period last year, reflecting delays in several projects due to bottlenecks in land clearance, investment procedures and construction implementation.



Tran Van Vu, head of the Da Nang Statistics Office, said that although growth was limited, the six-month disbursement rate reached 40.1% of the annual plan, indicating that implementation remained broadly on schedule and providing a basis for investors, local authorities and relevant agencies to accelerate project execution and disbursement during the remainder of the year./.

