Da Nang Asian Film Festival opens, spotlighting Vietnam's global cinema ambitions

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV) on June 28. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said the festival has grown into a prestigious platform connecting Vietnamese cinema with the region and raising the country's profile in the global film industry.

She said DANAFF reflects the Party and State's consistent policy of recognising culture as both the spiritual foundation of society and a source of soft power and sustainable development. Cinema, she noted, is not only an art form but also a high-potential cultural industry that helps promote the image of Vietnam and its people to the world.

To transform cinema into a spearhead cultural industry and further enhance DANAFF's international standing, the Deputy PM called for stronger policy support, greater resource mobilisation and closer integration of the cinematic ecosystem with culture, tourism and the creative industries. She said these efforts will help establish Da Nang as a premier destination for filmmakers and international film events.

She also urged greater investment in creativity to produce more works of artistic excellence rooted in Vietnamese identity, while fostering a film culture that respects intellectual property rights. The Government, she affirmed, will continue to create favourable conditions for the growth of the film industry, the realisation of every creative idea and the nurturing of cinematic talent.

Domestic and international delegates attend the opening ceremony of the film festival. Photo: VNA

In her opening remarks, Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association and Festival Director, said that after three editions under the theme "Bridging Asia", DANAFF IV has adopted the new theme "Bridging Asia to the World", reflecting its ambition to connect Vietnamese cinema more closely with regional and global film industries.

She said this year's festival is built around four key pillars: honouring outstanding Asian and Vietnamese films, celebrating cinematic heritage, discovering and nurturing young filmmaking talent, and expanding international partnerships and market opportunities for Vietnamese cinema.

Beyond showcasing high-quality films, it serves as a networking platform for filmmakers, producers, distributors and international partners, creating new opportunities for collaboration and industry growth.

Running until July 4, the festival features 71 films across its main programmes, including Asian Films in Competition, Vietnamese Films in Competition, Panorama of Asian Cinema and Vietnamese Cinema Today, alongside several world premieres.

Audiences can also take part in international seminars, artist exchanges and training programmes for emerging filmmakers. New industry-focused initiatives debuting this year include DANAFF Talents, DANAFF Industry Days, the Project Market and the DANAFF Exhibition Space, all aimed at strengthening collaboration across the film sector.

Through its artistic and professional activities, DANAFF IV continues to consolidate its reputation as one of Vietnam's leading international film festivals, contributing to the development of the country's cultural industries, expanding cinematic exchanges and promoting Da Nang to global audiences./.