Cybersecurity protection must center on both information systems, people: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresess a ceremony marking Vietnam Cybersecurity Day in Hanoi on August 6. Photo: VNA Speaking at a ceremony marking Vietnam Cybersecurity Day (August 6, 2024 – 2026) in Hanoi on August 6, the PM, who heads the National Steering Committee for Cybersecurity, said the annual event reflects the Party and State's recognition of cybersecurity as a strategic national priority, while providing an opportunity to mobilise the entire political system, businesses and the public to build a safe, secure, trustworthy and humane cyberspace.

It also aims to promote a culture of digital safety and raise public awareness, responsibility and cybersecurity skills to safeguard national sovereignty and the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses online.



He highlighted significant progress in cybersecurity, data protection and information security, including stronger legal frameworks, improved protection of critical information systems, enhanced cyber defence capacity and expanded international cooperation.



However, PM Hung noted that cybersecurity still lags behind the rapid pace of digital transformation. Cybercrime, online fraud and personal data breaches are becoming increasingly sophisticated, posing risks to citizens, businesses and national security.



He said Vietnam’s push for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, guided by Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, requires cybersecurity, data security and information protection to remain integral to national development.



To meet the demands of the digital era, PM Hung called on the entire political system and society to focus on five key priorities.



First, cybersecurity efforts must closely integrate the protection of information systems with the protection of people, placing citizens' safety, security and well-being at the centre of policymaking. He said this principle reflects the core message of this year's Vietnam Cybersecurity Day: "For a humane cyberspace for everyone".



Second, ministries, sectors and local authorities should strengthen their role in creating an enabling environment. The National Steering Committee on Cybersecurity should enhance its coordinating role, improve the legal framework, remove regulatory bottlenecks related to cybersecurity, data security and personal data protection, and establish stronger sanctions against cybercrime and other online violations. Every policy, he said, should prioritise the safety and convenience of people and businesses.



Third, specialised cybersecurity forces should continue serving as the country's "steel shield" for protecting national digital sovereignty while shifting from a reactive approach to proactive prevention. Hung urged them to improve forecasting and intelligence capabilities, strengthen inter-agency coordination and intensify efforts to combat high-tech and transnational cybercrime, ensuring a safe, civilised and humane digital environment.



Fourth, technology, telecommunications and financial enterprises should embrace their responsibility as partners in safeguarding cyberspace. Companies and banks were encouraged to adopt human-centred security architectures, provide built-in fraud detection and warning features free of charge for users, and invest in mastering advanced technologies that make digital services simpler and safer.



Finally, PM Hung urged every citizen to improve digital literacy, strengthen self-protection skills and behave responsibly online, saying that the collective efforts of 100 million people would form the nation’s strongest “digital fortress.”



At the event, the Government leader officially launched the 2026 Vietnam Cybersecurity Day. During the ceremony, he joined delegates and students in a symbolic practice to mark the occasion./.