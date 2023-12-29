Making news
Cultural exchange promote Da Lat-Chuncheon twinning relationship
The event was part of a series of activities to mark the 130th anniversary of the city's formation and development and the recognition of Da Lat as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music.
At the exchange, artists of Da Lat and Chuncheon performed traditional cultural and artistic performances to promote the culture of each country and each locality.
Addressing the event, Dang Quang Tu, Chairman of the Da Lat city People’s Committee said Da Lat and Chuncheon established a friendly relationship in 2016 and a twinning relationship in 2019.
Since then, the two cities have held many effective exchanges and cooperation activities such as friendly visits and the exchange of delegations, according to Tu. Many students from Da Lat have come to study at universities in Chuncheon city, he said.
The cultural and art exchange will strengthen the solidarity and friendship between the two cities and is also an opportunity for residents of Da Lat and tourists to understand more about Korean culture and people and vice versa, he went on.
Yook Dong Han, Mayor of Chuncheon city, said he hopes that diverse cultural and art exchanges will be continued in the future between not only professional artists but also the people of both cities. The organisation of Korean - Vietnamese cultural exchange in Da Lat city annually is a meaningful event which aims to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries, he added.
According to the Lam Dong provinical People’s Committee, the province welcomed 8.65 million tourists in 2023, including 400,000 foreign visitors, an increase of 167% over the same period last year. In particular, the number of foreign visitors to Da Lat city this year increased sharply, of which Korean visitors accounted for 80%./.