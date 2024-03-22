Cuc Phuong national park strives to promote ecotourism

Participants at the consultation conference to collect opinions on the plan of Cuc Phuong National Park for developing ecotourism in the 2023-2030 period. (Photo: VNA)

Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh on March 21 held a consultation conference to collect opinions on its plan for developing ecotourism in the 2023-2030 period and to introduce a set of mascots for the run Jungle Paths 2024.

Under the plan proposed by the national park, environmental protection and biodiversity conservation are considered the most important tasks of the park and the central point to develop tourism services and environmental education on the park’s biodiversity, wildlife, and endemic species.

The proposed plan also includes measures to promote cultural and historical values to diversify tourism products and experiences.



Speaking at the conference, Director Nguyen Van Chinh said that the park, established in 1962, is the first national park in Vietnam that has successfully provided tourism services with programmes and products promoting forest values.

However, new social contexts and trends require concerted access to ecotourism products, nature-experiencing activities, indigenous community culture, and environmental protection messages.

Director of the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Bui Chinh Nghia said that Cuc Phuong National Park has been well coordinated with the local community, particularly those living in the buffer zone in forest protection, biodiversity conservation, and tourism development.

He emphasised that it is necessary to minimise the impacts of tourism activities on the ecosystem and the wildlife in the park and ensure balance and harmony between tourism development and environmental conservation.

Also at the conference, the park launched the set of mascots used in the Jungle Paths 2024 Run, which are stylised images of wildlife animals including keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla), Cuc Phuong red-bellied squirrel, white-rumped langur, and clouded leopard./.