Making news
Cuban artist’s paintings portray Vietnam’s victory
Vietnam’s resistance war against the US for national salvation was brought to life through emotive artworks at the exhibition “Vietnam, Victory!”, which opened at Galería Tomy in Havana, Cuba on April 21.
Organised by Juventud Rebelde (rebellious youth) newspaper, the event is not only a tribute to the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations, but also part of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification of Vietnam (April 30, 1975 – 2025).