Cruise ship brings more than 2,300 tourists to Brunei

The Norwegian Jewel is the fourth of this kind to visit Brunei this year, following the Oceania Insignia’s arrival on May 21.



According to the Tourism Development Department, Brunei is preparing to welcome two more cruise ships this year, including another Norwegian Jewel cruise ship on November 26.



The number of tourists to Brunei by sea accounts for only 1% of the total number of visitors to the country, by road 95% and by air 4%./.