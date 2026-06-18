Contest on Japanese law launched for Vietnamese community in Japan

Nguyen Sau, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy, speaks at the event. Photo: VNA



The contest is jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Home Affairs, in cooperation with Japanese authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the National Police Agency, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The launch event drew around 150 participants, including representatives from Japan's Immigration Services Agency, National Police Agency, Ministry of Justice, Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, as well as Vietnamese associations, business groups, and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan. Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang sent a congratulatory letter to the event, praising the initiative.



Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Sau, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, said nearly 700,000 Vietnamese are currently living, studying, and working in Japan. The vast majority integrate well into local society, respect Japanese laws and customs, pursue personal and professional development, and contribute to the host country's socio-economic growth.

He stressed that promoting legal awareness is essential to achieving the goal of eliminating legal violations involving Vietnamese nationals in Japan, adding that the contest is intended to support that objective.

Japanese authorities also praised the initiative, recognising its contribution to building a law-abiding, friendly, and well-integrated Vietnamese community.

Urakawa Yushi, a representative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, noted that the competition, now in its third edition, has attracted strong participation from the Vietnamese community and received positive feedback.

He said that as Japanese police continue efforts to create a safe and secure environment for foreign residents, including Vietnamese nationals, the contest represents one of the most meaningful and important initiatives.

From the perspective of immigration administration, Kawasaki Katsuhiro of Japan's Immigration Services Agency emphasised that supporting foreign residents, including the Vietnamese community, remains one of the agency's key responsibilities, describing the competition as a valuable activity.

The organising committee said the contest will be conducted entirely online to encourage participation from Vietnamese people across Japan. Information will be published on the Facebook page of the Vietnam-Japan International Exchange Organisation (FAVIJA), the Vietnam-Japan Honto information channel, and the contest's official website.

In recent years, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has regularly organised activities to raise legal awareness and promote compliance with Japanese law among the Vietnamese community. The latest initiative was a law dissemination seminar for Vietnamese residents held on April 19./.