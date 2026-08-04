Construction begins on 450MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

A view of the ground-breaking ceremony. Photo: VNA

With a total investment of 7.774 trillion VND (nearly 296 million USD), the project is currently the largest solar power plant by installed capacity in Tay Ninh. It is expected to help strengthen national energy security while supporting the country's transition to a greener and more sustainable energy system.

Developed by DT5.1 Energy JSC, a subsidiary of Xuan Cau Holdings, the project will cover about 645 hectares of semi-submerged land around Dau Tieng Reservoir. It will be equipped with photovoltaic panels, distributed inverters, a transformer station, transmission lines and grid connection infrastructure.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, To Dung, Chairman of Xuan Cau Holdings, said Dau Tieng 5 is among the first projects to apply the direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanism. He said the project will enable renewable energy producers and major electricity consumers to trade clean electricity directly while promoting the development of a more competitive power market.

PowerChina, the project's general contractor, pledged to ensure construction quality, maintain project progress and strictly comply with health, safety and environmental standards throughout implementation. The company said it will take measures to minimise construction impacts on the water resources and ecosystem of Dau Tieng Reservoir.

Since 2018, Xuan Cau Holdings has developed the Dau Tieng 1, Dau Tieng 2 and Dau Tieng 3 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500MW. At the time they entered operation, the complex was the largest solar power facility in Southeast Asia.

On the occasion, DT5.1 Energy JSC donated 1 billion VND to Tay Ninh province's Education Promotion Fund and the Fund for the Poor in Duong Minh Chau commune to support local social welfare programs./.