Congratulations to Cambodian People’s Party’s 75th founding anniversary

Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, authorized by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, presides over the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam during his state visit to Cambodia in Phnom Penh on February 6, 2026. Photo: VNA

In the message, the CPV lauded the CPP’s achievements over the past 75 years despite numerous difficulties and challenges. It described the anniversary as a significant milestone in the CPP's history, marking a glorious journey closely intertwined with the country's destiny.It highlighted the CPP’s historic victories in the struggle for national liberation, rescuing Cambodians from the disaster of genocide, firmly safeguarding the revolutionary gains, and building a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia with growing regional and global stature.The CPV and Vietnamese people warmly congratulate the CPP on these accomplishments and and believe that under the leadership of the CPP Central Committee and Standing Board headed by Hun Sen, the CPP will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Cambodia’s strategic direction and strengthening national unity, successfully implementing the CPP's 2023–2028 Platform and the Government’s Pentagonal Strategy Phase VII, with a vision to make Cambodia an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050, said the message.It underlined that the CPV always attach great importance to, and give top priority to the development of relations with Cambodia, particularly as both countries enter new stages of development amid an increasingly complex global and regional landscape.Vietnam will spare no effort in working together with the CPP, the State and the people of Cambodia to inherit, preserve and nurture the invaluable shared asset of solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.The message concluded with wishes for the lasting strength of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two Parties, two states and the people of Vietnam and Cambodia.On the occasion, Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory letter to CPP Standing Board member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn, who also serves as Head of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations./.