Conference shares experience on inclusive, climate-resilient housing

Some participants in the conference on inclusive housing on June 24. Photo: VNA

Habitat for Humanity Vietnam and the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations (DAFO) on June 24 co-hosted an international conference on inclusive housing, bringing together policymakers, experts and development partners to share experience and practical solutions from Vietnam and abroad.

The event aimed to promote joint action on sustainable housing as Vietnam accelerates social housing development and implements nationwide programmes to eliminate temporary and dilapidated homes. It also sought to strengthen cooperation among authorities, development organisations and other stakeholders in expanding innovative housing solutions, mobilising financial resources and supporting policymaking for low-income and vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi stressed that inclusive development means ensuring all people have access to safe, suitable and sustainable housing.

As the central urban hub of the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions, Da Nang has consistently pursued economic development in tandem with social progress, equity, and improvements in people's quality of life, she noted.

In recent years, the city has implemented various social housing programmes and housing support initiatives for people with meritorious services, low-income households, and disadvantaged families. At the same time, it has prioritised integrating green development goals, energy efficiency, climate change adaptation, and disaster risk reduction into its urban development process.

As a result, housing conditions and the living environment of local residents have gradually improved, contributing to the city's reputation as a livable, friendly city looking toward sustainable development, she stated.

Models of disaster- and climate-resilient housing on display at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

According to Habitat for Humanity Vietnam, climate change is increasing housing vulnerability, particularly among low-income communities. In 2024 alone, more than 300,000 homes across Vietnam were affected by natural disasters, including typhoon Yagi, highlighting the urgent need for climate-resilient housing solutions.

Since 2001, Habitat for Humanity Vietnam has helped build or renovate more than 36,000 homes nationwide while supporting thousands of households in accessing housing finance and improving disaster resilience.

DAFO Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Binh said Habitat for Humanity Vietnam and DAFO have set a target of mobilising about 1.2 million USD for projects on safe housing, clean water, sanitation and community development in Da Nang through 2028.

Participants expressed hope that recommendations from the conference would contribute to improving housing policies and expanding affordable, inclusive and climate-resilient housing models in Vietnam and the wider region./.​