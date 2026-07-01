Conference reviews one-year implementation of three-tier administration model

The conference reviews the one-year implementation of the overall organizational model of the political system and the three-tier administration model. Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA

The event was held in a hybrid format, with the main venue at the Dien Hong Hall of the National Assembly building and online connection to 3,651 venues across ministries, central agencies, socio-political organisations, and headquarters of provincial, municipal, commune, ward and special-zone administrations nationwide. A total of 557,099 officials attended the conference.



The conference was attended and chaired by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who also serves as head of the steering committee for the review.



Participants are set to listen to a review report on the one-year implementation presented by Ngoc. The conference will also feature a documentary screening and presentations from officials.



General Secretary and President Lam is scheduled to deliver an important address providing directions for the next phase of implementation./.