Con Dao among top honeymoon destinations for 2026

Con Dao is listed among theworld’s best honeymoon spots for 2026. Photo: Booking

Vietnam’s Con Dao has been ranked among the world’s best honeymoon destinations for 2026, according to a list released recently by Vogue.

The magazine named 21 top global destinations for honeymoon travel, describing such trips as one of life’s most important journeys, when couples are willing to spend more for privacy, romance and memorable experiences.

According to the article, Con Dao ranked fifth worldwide and Vietnam is the travel destination on everyone’s lips for 2026, and for those eager to experience the Southeast Asian country’s most marvelous landscapes, minus the crowds, Con Dao is just the ticket. This tiny archipelago off the southern coast (just a 45-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City) is honeymoon fodder: dense jungle, pristine beaches, and five-star luxury resorts.

A seaside dinner at Six Senses Con Dao. Photo: Booking

Among the recommended properties is the five-star Six Senses Con Dao, featuring 50 private villas with infinity pools and spa services. Weekday rates start from about 28 million VND (nearly 1,100 USD) per night.

More budget-friendly accommodation options are also available, with prices ranging from 700,000 VND to 3.5 million VND per night, located within 0.5–1.7 km from the town centre.

The best time to visit Con Dao is from March to September, when seas are calm and winds are light. July to September is also the sea turtle nesting season, offering visitors a chance to join conservation tours and observe turtles laying eggs.

Other destinations on the 2026 honeymoon list include Italy, New Zealand, Switzerland, Morocco, the US, Maldives, Portugal and Greece./.