Complimentary utilities provided for public administrative service users in Hanoi

Branch No. 1, of the Hanoi City Public Administration Service Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Starting August 1, individuals and organisations in Hanoi can enjoy 15 free utilities when accessing public administrative services.



The conveniences include high-speed Wi-Fi, photocopying and document printing services, file folders, paper clips, pens, and pre-prepared application forms and declarations (both digital and paper versions, where legally required).



Public administrative service users are also assisted in taking online procedures; installing applications and creating accounts for VNeID, or iHanoi; and creating personal digital signatures.



The municipal People’s Committee requested the city’s Public Administrative Service Centre to proactively allocate funding from the 2025 budget to ensure practical and efficient implementation without waste or misuse.



Communal and ward-level People’s Committees were instructed to arrange funding based on local conditions to provide free public amenities for citizens and businesses accessing administrative services at grassroots-level service points, in accordance with legal regulations.



The Department of Finance was tasked with guiding agencies on proper budget allocation and use in line with legal requirements.



Before the recent reorganisation, Hanoi, spanning nearly 3,360 square kilometers, with 30 district-level administrative units and a population of over 8.5 million, had 526 communes, wards, and townships. Now, the capital city has a total of 126 communes and wards./.