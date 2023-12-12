China press spotlights development of Vietnam – China ties

The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.

Made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Xi’s visit is believed to further elevate the relations between China and Vietnam, the Global Times’ article on December 12 said.

It described the close interactions at the high level between the two Parties and States with frequent visits as a vivid illustration for the high level and uniqueness of the Vietnam – China relationship.

The deep friendship between Vietnam and China, as “comrades-plus-brothers friendship” provides both countries with shared goals and the impetus to embrace cooperation, it added.

According to the article, besides the political relations which have been maintained and developed, trade is a highlight in the bilateral ties, with China having been Vietnam’s largest trading partner for many years, and Vietnam the largest trading partners of China in ASEAN and fourth largest globally.

It attributed the robust trade relations between the two sides to their economic interdependence and strong complementarity, which have led to an increasingly close integration of interests./.