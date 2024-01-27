Making news
Chief legislator presents Tet gifts to social policy beneficiaries in Gia Lai province
The Chairman lauded Gia Lai for its achievements in 2023, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanding by 3.02%, GRDP per capita reaching 59.08 million VND (2,400 USD), and budget collection over 5.55 trillion VND.
Notably, the locality has paid due attention to social policy beneficiaries and those who have rendered services to the nation, he said, adding that Gia Lai is working to mobilise more resources to support underprivileged households on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Hue asked the province to further facilitate production and business to generate more jobs for labourers and raise their income, pay more heed to the management and use of farming and forestry land, and well implement land-related policies towards ethnic minorities as stipulated in the amended Land Law which will take effect from January 2025.
The province was requested to give more care to social policy beneficiaries, revolution contributors, poor households, Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims, and disadvantaged labourers.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) symbolically presented 200 houses worth about 10 billion VND to poor households in the locality.
Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie KDam handed over 300 million VND from the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to ethnic minorities and other needy residents in Gia Lai./.