Poor patients under treatment at the Ninh Thuan General Hospital receive meals from the "Hieu va Thuong" charity kitchen. Photo: VNA

From this modest kitchen, hundreds of meals prepared with dedication by cooks, assistants and volunteers have helped ease the burden on disadvantaged families, offering not only food but also encouragement during difficult times.Established nearly 20 years ago, the kitchen was initiated by the hospital’s leadership after witnessing the hardships faced by many low-income patients struggling with treatment costs and daily expenses. A small corner of the hospital grounds was set aside for the initiative, creating a space where benefactors and volunteers could join hands to support those in need.Le Huy Thach, Director of the Ninh Thuan General Hospital, said the kitchen quickly received strong support from donors, hospital staff and volunteers who contributed both resources and effort to maintain the daily service.Currently operated under the management of Nun Thich Nu Chon Ly, abbess of Phap Hai Pagoda in Ninh Hai commune, the kitchen provides two free vegetarian meals each weekday, from 10:00 to 11:00 and 15:00 to 16:00. On average, it distributes around 600–800 portions per day.Pilao Thi Thinh from Bac Ai commune said she has been receiving treatment for a serious illness, and her family, classified as poor, struggles to cover medical and living expenses. The free meals have helped reduce the financial strain. She said that without this kitchen, poor patients like her would not know how to manage.For over two and a half years, 40-year-old Le Thi Giao Tram from Xuan Hai commune has depended on the kitchen’s support while receiving regular dialysis. The free meals have lightened her daily burdens, allowing her to focus on treatment.True to its name, the charity kitchen has become a source of strength for patients and their families.Le Thi Lac, a cook at the kitchen, said its staff members are all experienced and always apply themselves to preparing palatable meals that patients can easily consume. The smiles of patients receiving warm meals are their greatest motivation to continue.In addition to supplying daily meals, the staff and volunteers also participate in other charitable activities, including Mid-Autumn gifts for child patients, Lunar New Year (Tet) presents for disadvantaged families, and support for a guesthouse providing accommodation for those caring for their loved ones under treatment, according to Thach.Hospital leaders emphasise strict food safety standards in the kitchen. Ingredients are carefully selected with clear origins, and food preparation and storage follow regulated procedures. Since its establishment, no food safety incidents have been reported.Over the years, the charity kitchen has become a warm refuge for many struggling families. However, organisers say continued support from donors and the community is essential to sustain the programme and ensure that these meaningful meals continue to reach those in need./.