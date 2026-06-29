Cham ethnic culture festival concludes, linking heritage preservation with tourism development

A performance by the Ho Chi Minh City public arts troupe. Photo: VNA

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People's Committee of the south central province.Speaking at the closing ceremony, Nguyen Long Bien, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, emphasised that the festival's success was measured not only by its scale or the number of participants but, more importantly, by its contribution to preserving and promoting Cham cultural values and honouring the community’s cultural heritage.According to Bien, the festival conveyed a meaningful message on safeguarding and promoting ethnic cultural identities to both domestic and international audiences. It helped raise public awareness and community responsibility while creating new momentum for tourism development, cultural industries and traditional crafts closely associated with the lives of Cham people in the new era.The three-day festival attracted around 1,000 artisans, performers, amateur athletes and cultural practitioners from six provinces, namely Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, An Giang, and Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City.Participants showcased a wide range of cultural and sporting activities, including art performances, traditional costume presentations, sports competitions, folk games and exhibitions of handicraft products.At the closing ceremony, the organizing committee awarded 117 gold, 117 silver and 234 bronze medals in various sports events. In addition, 19 A, 19 B and 20 C prizes were presented for outstanding entries in cultural and tourism activities.Organisers said the festival helped strengthen national unity, foster closer ties and promote cultural exchanges between the Cham community and other ethnic groups throughout Vietnam.To ensure the continued preservation and promotion of Cham cultural heritage, organisers announced that the seventh Cham Ethnic Culture Festival will be held in An Giang province in 2031 under the festival’s rotating hosting mechanism./.