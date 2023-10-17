Chairman of Russian State Duma concludes official visit to Vietnam

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin left Hanoi on October 16 afternoon, concluding his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



While in Vietnam, Volodin paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong, and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



NA Chairman Hue hosted a welcome ceremony for the Russian State Duma Chairman and his entourage. They then held talks and co-chaired the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two legislatures.



Leaders of the two countries shared the view on the need to step up all-level delegation exchanges, and boost cooperation in economy, trade and investment, and restore and promote people-to-people exchanges after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vietnam always treasures the whole-hearted support of the people of the Soviet Union in the past and now Russia for Vietnam during its past resistance war as well as the present cause of national construction and defence, the hosts said, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.



Vietnam also supports Russia to carry forward its active role in Asia-Pacific in regional progress and issues, and stands ready to work as a bridge to foster cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The two sides agreed to further coordinate at multilateral forums, both within ASEAN and the United Nations.



Hosts and guests affirmed the importance of parliamentary cooperation to consolidating and enhancing the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, and consented to accelerate the implementation of cooperation documents reached by the two countries.



They agreed to effectively materialise orientations set forth by the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, increase all-level exchanges and further support each other at multilateral forums./.