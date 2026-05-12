Ceremony in Brazil honours President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam–Brazil friendship

A floral tribute ceremony at the commemorative plaque honoring President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: VNA

Addressing a ceremony dedicated to the Vietnamese leader in Rio de Janeiro city on the occasion of the 136th anniversary of his birth (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil (May 8, 1989–2026), Nghi highlighted that Ho Chi Minh’s forward-thinking vision laid the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Vietnam and Brazil more than a century ago.



The diplomat recalled the historic milestone in 1912, when the young patriot, then known as Nguyen Tat Thanh, stopped in Rio de Janeiro during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.



He noted that, based on experiences accumulated in Brazil and numerous other countries around the world, Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary ideas on national liberation, solidarity, and internationalism took shape, later inspiring movements for independence and social progress in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.



Nghi praised the efforts of the Rio de Janeiro authorities to preserve the memorial space dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, considering it an expression of the friendship and special ties between the people of Vietnam and Brazil. He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to promote cooperation initiatives in culture, education, and history, as well as organise more activities to honour the Vietnamese leader and strengthen mutual understanding and bilateral solidarity.



The ceremony was attended by Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Rio de Janeiro Marcelle Torres; Secretary-General of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro de Oliveira; and representatives of the Communist Party of Brazil.



On the occasion, participants also held discussions on the life and legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the book “Ho Chi Minh: The life and career of the leader of Vietnam’s national liberation," written by journalist and historian Pedro de Oliveira.



As part of their working visit to the state of Rio de Janeiro from May 5–9, the delegation from the Embassy of Vietnam also participated in a seminar entitled “Brazil-Vietnam: Dialogue on the Legacy of Ho Chi Minh,” attended by nearly 70 participants, including Congressman Youri Moura and numerous academics.



Brazilian speakers expressed deep respect and admiration for the life, career, and thought of Ho Chi Minh, considering him a symbol of the struggle for national independence, social justice, and international solidarity.



They also emphasised that the Vietnamese leader’s ideological legacy continues to inspire progressive movements around the world and contributes to promoting the ideals of peace, dialogue, and sustainable development./.