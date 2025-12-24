Central Steering Committee for People’s Air Defence established

Formations of DHC-6 aircraft and Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopters, together with missile ship squadrons, take part in a naval parade in the waters of Cam Ranh, Khanh Hoa province, during the ceremony and parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 22 signed a decision on the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for People’s Air Defence (the Steering Committee).



Under Decision 2770/QĐ-TTg, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh serves as head of the Steering Committee.



The four deputy heads are General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence (standing deputy head); Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Senior Lieutenant General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army; and Lieutenant General Vu Hong Son, Commander of the Air Defence–Air Force Service.



The Central Steering Committee for People’s Air Defence is tasked with advising and assisting the Government in organising, directing, and administering people’s air defence activities nationwide.



The Steering Committee is responsible for urging and coordinating ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government-affiliated bodies, Party agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, and local authorities in addressing issues related to people’s air defence activities; directing research, consideration, and decision-making on orientations, tasks, and major issues concerning people’s air defence; guiding force development; improving mechanisms and policies; formulating programmes, plans, and projects; and organising the implementation of people’s air defence tasks.



At the same time, it shall direct, guide, urge, and inspect the implementation of people’s air defence tasks and activities by agencies, organisations, and localities in accordance with the Law on People’s Air Defence; organise preliminary and final reviews, emulation and commendation, inspection and supervision of implementation; and perform other tasks as assigned by competent authorities.



The Ministry of National Defence serves as the Standing Agency of the Central Steering Committee for People’s Air Defence. The organisational structure, functions, tasks, and powers of the Standing Agency shall be stipulated by the head of the Steering Committee.



This decision takes effect from the date of signing (December 22, 2025) and replaces the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 2480/QD-TTg dated December 30, 2015 on the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for People’s Air Defence and regulations on its functions, tasks, and powers at all levels./.