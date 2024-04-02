Making news
Cat Ba tourism season 2024 kicks off
Bui Tuan Manh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Cat Hai district, said at the event that the Cat Ba archipelago has received many titles, such as being recognised by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve in 2004 and the Prime Minister recognised it as a special National Monument of scenic beauty in 2013.
On September 16, 2023, Cat Ba archipelago along with Ha Long Bay in neighbouring Quang Ninh province were recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site. This is also the first inter-province World Natural Heritage Site in Vietnam.
Manh affirmed that in recent years, Cat Ba has unique, high-quality tourism products that attract tourists, and is on the path to renew its tourism image.
The opening of the Cat Ba tourism season 2024 is a particularly important event, a message and an invitation to domestic and international tourists to come to Cat Ba to explore and enjoy the invaluable gift that nature gives to humans.
Cat Ba, a four-season rendezvous, is ready to open its arms to welcome tourists, he said/.