Cat Ba tourism season 2024 kicks off

Cat Ba aims to attract more domestic and international tourists in 2024. (Photo: thanhphohaiphong.gov.vn)

The People's Committee of Catt Hai district, the northern city of Hai Phong held the "Cat Ba Xanh 2024" event on March 31 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Cat Hai and to kick off the Cat Ba tourism season 2024.