Carrier widens fleet for Tet holiday

Vietnam Airlines has expanded its fleet by leasing additional aircraft to meet hike in travel demand during Tet holiday (Photo: Vietnamplus)



The national flag carrier recently announced its decision to lease four more Airbus A320s under wet leasing arrangements, aiming to conduct nearly 1,000 additional flights for the longest annual festival in Vietnam which will come early next month

The first additional aircraft landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of January 25, while the rest are scheduled to followed suit.

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO under the wing of the Vietnam Airlines Group are anticipated to provide a total of 2.86 million seats during the peak Tet period across domestic and international flight networks. To enhance passenger options for booking tickets during this period, the group has increased the number of early and late flights of over 1,300 additional trips./.