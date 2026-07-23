Caring for revolution contributors reflects Vietnam’s deep humanitarian value: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung greets Heroic Vietnamese Mothers at the national conference honouring revolution contributors ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in Hanoi on July 23. Photo: VNA

Speaking at a national conference honouring revolution contributors ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in Hanoi, the PM expressed gratitude to veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, war invalids, martyrs, martyrs' families, as well as other contributors who sacrificed for national independence.



PM Hung acknowledged significant progress in the care for the contributors but noted that around 175,000 martyrs’ remains remain missing and 230,000 graves have yet to be identified, calling this an enduring pain of the nation.



“We, living in peace today, must always cherish and honour the hard-won achievements made possible by the immense sacrifices of previous generations,” he stated.



He highlighted the ongoing 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains. So far, authorities have recovered 1,482 sets of remains and seven mass graves, collected DNA samples from 71,491 unidentified graves and 243,000 samples from relatives, while continuing large-scale DNA analysis.



Calling for stronger nationwide support, the PM urged all-level authorities, sectors, localities, and the public to fully implement relevant Party resolutions and directives as well as preferential policies for revolution contributors, push ahead with the 500-day campaign, expand gratitude movements, accelerate housing support for children of Agent Orange/dioxin victims and strengthen patriotic education.



He stressed that this is not only a key political task but also a sacred responsibility shared by the entire political system, requiring all assigned targets and objectives to be fulfilled.



On the occasion, he officially launched a movement to enhance the care for revolution contributors, calling on the entire political system, businesses, organisations, overseas Vietnamese and the wider public to join efforts to improve the life quality of revolution contributors and their families.



PM Hung asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and its member organisations to step up public outreach and mobilise support for the movement through practical and concrete actions.



Acting Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai reported that Vietnam has officially recognised more than 9.2 million revolution contributors, including over 1.2 million martyrs, 650,000 war invalids, 132,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and 320,000 victims of Agent Orange/dioxin and their children.



This year, the Government is revising preferential policies for revolution contributors, increasing monthly allowances for beneficiaries by 8% from July 1 and

accelerating efforts to seek and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.



Movements to care for revolution contributors have continued to spread widely across society. Between 2020 and 2025 alone, the national Gratitude Fund mobilised more than 3 trillion VND (114 million USD), financed the construction of nearly 36,000 gratitude houses, repaired almost 31,000 homes, and presented more than 57,000 savings books to beneficiaries.



At the conference, Party and State leaders returned some martyrs’ personal belongings to their relatives, and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and other contributors. Many businesses donated hundreds of billions of VND to support the movement through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee./.