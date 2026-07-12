Captain detained after Phu Quoc speedboat capsize kills 15 Indian tourists

Investigators question crew members involved in the fatal canoe sinking incident in Phu Quoc. Photo: Published by VNA

The detainee was identified as captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, Son Kien commune, An Giang province, who was temporarily staying in the Phu Quoc special zone.The tourist speedboat overturned at 13:00 on July 11 in waters off An Thoi in the Phu Quoc Special Zone, leaving 15 Indian tourists dead.Investigators and other competent forces immediately conducted a scene examination, gathered evidence and documents, and recorded statements from those involved to determine the cause of the accident.The investigation is ongoing to ensure any violations are strictly dealt with under Vietnamese law./.