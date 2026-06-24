Illustrative image. Photo: nctu.edu.vn

The latest achievement came on June 24 when Nam Can Tho University was listed for the first time in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026. The university was placed in the 801–1000 group globally among 1,603 higher education institutions from 116 countries and territories evaluated this year.



Nam Can Tho University was one of 17 Vietnamese universities included in the ranking, which assesses institutions based on their contributions to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The university recorded particularly strong results in several sustainability categories. It ranked in the global 101–200 group for clean water and sanitation, while in the 401–600 range for good health and well-being, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and sustainable cities and communities. In other areas including quality education, decent work and economic growth, and partnerships for the goals, the university was ranked in the 601–800 group worldwide.

The achievement adds to a series of recent successes for Nam Can Tho University. The institution currently holds a four-star rating under the QS Stars system and a five-star rating from UPM. Its hospital has also received international accreditation from the US-based Accreditation Commission for Health Care (AACI).

The university offers 49 undergraduate programmes, including 14 taught in English. It has also expanded into emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor integrated circuit design, information security, biotechnology and high-speed railway engineering.

Meanwhile, 2026 has also been a milestone year for Can Tho University. For the first time, the institution was included in the QS World University Rankings 2026, placing in the 1,201–1,400 group globally.

The QS rankings are among the world's most respected university assessments, measuring institutions based on academic reputation, research quality, graduate employability, internationalisation and global partnerships.

Another notable success came from Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy, which was ranked in the 191–200 group in Asia and placed 60th among 115 Southeast Asian institutions in the AppliedHE Rankings 2026.

Education experts said the appearance of three major universities from Can Tho in international rankings within a short period demonstrates the growing strength of higher education in the Mekong Delta. While global rankings in the past were largely dominated by institutions in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, universities in Vietnam’s southernmost region are increasingly proving their competitiveness, education quality and international-standard research.

According to experts, the achievements reflect not only the efforts of individual institutions but also the positive results of higher education reforms, including greater autonomy, digital transformation, stronger research activities and expanded international cooperation.

As more universities from Can Tho gain international recognition, the city is reinforcing its role as a regional centre for education, science and technology, while contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce and deeper international integration for the Mekong Delta./.