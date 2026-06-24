Campaign advances martyrs’ remains recovery in former Vi Xuyen battlefield

Efforts are stepped up to search for and recover remains of fallen soldiers at the Vi Xuyen battlefield. Photo: qdnd.vn

The martyrs’ remains recovery team under the Tuyen Quang provincial Military Command has strengthened its personnel, equipment and technical resources while coordinating with engineering units to clear unexploded ordnance and conduct recovery operations at key sites in Vi Xuyen, where fierce fighting took place during the northern border defence war.



Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Huy, head of the recovery team, said the mission has become increasingly challenging due to changes in terrain, the passage of time and the limited number of surviving witnesses. Unexploded bombs and mines also continue to pose risks to search personnel.

To improve efficiency, the team has worked closely with local authorities, residents and war veterans to collect information and identify potential burial sites. Valuable leads from witnesses have helped locate many sets of remains in recent months, according to Lieutenant Colonel Bui Phu Vinh, commissar of the team.

Since the launch of the campaign, the team has searched more than 400 hectares, excavated over 4,000 cubic metres of soil and rock, and recovered the remains of 10 martyrs along with two collective graves.

Colonel Nguyen Hoai Nam, Political Commissar of the Tuyen Quang provincial Military Command, said local authorities have provided strong support for the campaign, enabling search teams to accelerate efforts and work towards fulfilling the campaign’s objectives./.