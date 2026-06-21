Calls for justice for Vietnamese AO victims gain renewed support in France

Tran To Nga and the supporters to her case. Photo: VNA

The event was jointly organised by Collectif Vietnam Dioxine and the Diasporas in Solidarity with the Victims of Colonial Poisoning (DSAVEC).



During the march, speakers and representatives of social, environmental and health organisations highlighted the long-term impacts of toxic chemicals on human health and the environment. Participants expressed solidarity with communities affected by AO and chlordecone contamination, while urging continued efforts to support victims, address environmental damage and prevent similar disasters in the future.



The protest took place amid two significant legal developments. On June 16, France’s Court of Cassation examined an appeal filed by Vietnamese-French activist Tran To Nga against companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of AO. Meanwhile, the Paris Court of Appeal is expected to issue a ruling on June 22 regarding an appeal against the suspension of a criminal investigation into chlordecone pollution.



Lawyer Christophe Lèguevaques described the struggle for justice for AO victims as both necessary and legitimate. He noted encouraging signs in the Court of Cassation’s review of Nga’s case and expressed his admiration for her determination and perseverance in pursuing justice on behalf of victims.



Fleur Breteau, co-founder and spokesperson for the Cancer Colère collective, praised Nga and Collectif Vietnam Dioxine for their 17-year campaign seeking justice for the victims, describing the effort as a struggle for life itself and a source of inspiration for many social movements. Public awareness of the long-lasting health impacts of toxic chemicals is steadily increasing, she said, pledging continued support for Nga ahead of the Court of Cassation’s expected ruling on September 16.



Vo Dinh Kim, coordinator of Collectif Vietnam Dioxine, said the march sought to demonstrate support for both the AO and chlordecone legal cases. He noted that both involve the large-scale use of hazardous chemicals that caused severe harm to affected communities. According to him, the fact that US veterans received compensation while Vietnamese victims have yet to be recognised as entitled to compensation remains an injustice that should be addressed./.