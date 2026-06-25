Bui Quang Huy re-elected First Secretary of 13th HCYU Central Committee

First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Quang Huy. Photo: VNA

The newly-elected HCYU Central Committee and its Standing Board, Secretariat and Inspection Board for the tenure also made their debut at the the 13th National Congress of the HCYU in Hanoi on June 25.



The 13th HCYU Central Committee comprises 119 members, while the Standing Board and Inspection Board has 25 and 17 members, respectively.



Nguyen Minh Triet will serve as Permanent Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee, while Nguyen Tuong Lam, Nguyen Kim Quy and Ho Hong Nguyen will work as Secretaries.



Speaking at the event, Huy, a member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, pledged that the new Central Committee will remain at the forefront and set an example in both work and daily life, stay close to young people and maintain strong grassroots engagement.



He affirmed commitment to working in unity and with full dedication alongside youth union officials and members nationwide to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws, and the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the union./.