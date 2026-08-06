Budget revenue from import-export activities rises 18.7% in seven months

Workers operate a production line applying modern technology at a factory in the TMTC Industrial Park, Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone, Ben Cau commune, Tay Ninh province. Photo: VNA

The figure represents 68.7% of the annual revenue estimate of 451 trillion VND assigned by the Government and 60% of the department's target of 516.5 trillion VND, the agency said on August 5.



Vietnam's total import-export turnover climbed 28.1% year-on-year to 659.58 billion USD during the January–July period. Exports were valued at 319.53 billion USD, up 21.7%, while imports rose 34.8% to 340.05 billion USD.



Preliminary data showed the country recorded a trade deficit of 3.59 billion USD in July, bringing the cumulative trade deficit in the first seven months of the year to 20.52 billion USD.



The Department of Customs also reported continued efforts to combat smuggling and trade fraud.



The number of smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transport cases declined by 492 cases in July compared with the previous month, although it remained higher than the same period last year.



Authorities noted an emerging trend of gold smuggling, with three cases showing signs of criminal offences uncovered during the month.



The department also warned that the transit of counterfeit goods and products infringing intellectual property rights remains complicated. In addition to land border areas with China, Laos and Cambodia, violations have increased along major maritime routes through Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.



A total of 24 intellectual property infringement and counterfeit goods cases were detected on these sea routes, up 14 cases, or 140%, from a year earlier.



In the first seven months, customs authorities detected and handled 13,413 violations, with the value of seized goods estimated at nearly 11.98 trillion VND.



The agency initiated legal proceedings against nine cases and referred 87 others for prosecution. Administrative fines collected from customs violations totalled 725.3 billion VND during the period./.