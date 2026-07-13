Bringing the fallen home: Da Sap Cave mission begins

The operation is conducted until the martyrs are brought home for a dignified burial. Soldiers assigned to the mission have undergone specialised training and are prepared to establish camps and remain in the forest for days if necessary. Photo: VNA

The ceremony marked the launch of a demanding search deep in rugged mountainous terrain and stands as a tribute from today’s generation to those who gave their lives for the nation.



Situated between protection and production forests in Ha Nha commune, the cave remains largely untouched since the war. Huge boulders blasted down by bombing still block part of the entrance, making excavation difficult and hazardous.



Historical records show that K600 served as a logistics depot storing food, weapons and ammunition for revolutionary battlefields, including the Quang Da Front. The ceremony marked the launch of a demanding search deep in rugged mountainous terrain and stands as a tribute from today’s generation to those who gave their lives for the nation.Situated between protection and production forests in Ha Nha commune, the cave remains largely untouched since the war. Huge boulders blasted down by bombing still block part of the entrance, making excavation difficult and hazardous.Historical records show that K600 served as a logistics depot storing food, weapons and ammunition for revolutionary battlefields, including the Quang Da Front.

Witnesses said that around April 25, 1969, after the site was exposed, enemy aircraft and artillery launched intense attacks that collapsed the cave entrance and trapped many officers and soldiers inside.



Col. Tran Huu Ich, Commander of the Da Nang Military Command, said authorities had spent months collecting documents, interviewing witnesses and holding a scientific workshop to verify information before starting the operation. Investigators have so far identified evidence relating to eight martyrs believed to have died in the Da Sap Cave area while research on the wider cave system is continuing.



The recovery mission faces formidable obstacles. The site can only be reached after more than an hour of climbing steep mountain paths, and unexploded ordnance as well as collapsed sections of the cave remain inside.

Search teams have found numerous wartime relics, including rubber sandals, raincoats, wallets, toothbrushes, AK ammunition and a cache containing an estimated 18–20 rounds of 82mm mortar shells and 105mm artillery shells. In the area believed to have been hit directly by bombs, they also discovered a pair of women’s sandals, other personal belongings and part of a human shin bone measuring about 30–40 cm.



The municipal Military Command said it will continue the operation until the martyrs are brought home for a dignified burial. Soldiers assigned to the mission have undergone specialised training and are prepared to establish camps and remain in the forest for days if necessary.



The search is part of the 500-day campaign to fulfil the wishes of heroic martyrs and reflects the armed forces’ commitment to locating and recovering the remains of those still missing.



Ich noted that bringing the fallen home is not only a political task but also a sacred responsibility and a profound act of gratitude toward those who sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland.



Mai Thanh Sang, Chairman of the Ha Nha commune People’s Committee, said local authorities have coordinated closely with the Da Nang municipal Military Command in conducting surveys, verifying historical evidence and supporting the search. He described the recovery effort as especially meaningful ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) while also serving to educate younger generations about patriotism and revolutionary traditions.

Following the ceremony, the Da Nang Military Command deployed personnel, equipment and specialised units to carry out the approved recovery plan under strict safety measures.

A memorial and burial service is scheduled for July 14 at the Ha Nha Martyrs' Cemetery, where the remains, once recovered, will finally be laid to rest, closing a search for comrades that has endured for more than half a century./.