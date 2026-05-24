Bright Future Fund receives over 2.2 trillion VND in support for cancer patients

Illustrative photo: VNA

More than 2.23 trillion VND (84.5 million USD) was pledged in cash, medicines and medical supplies for the “Ngay mai tuoi sang” (Bright Future) Fund at a charity art exchange programme held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 23 to support disadvantaged cancer patients across Vietnam.



The event, organised by the Supportive Fund for Cancer Patients - Bright Future under the Ministry of Health, was attended by Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, alongside leaders of the health sector and Ho Chi Minh City authorities.



The 2026 fundraising programme served as a platform connecting art and compassion while spreading the message that “No one should fight cancer alone.” The event featured performances by renowned Vietnamese artists and emotionally charged musical acts aimed at inspiring solidarity and hope.



A highlight of the programme was the sharing of real-life stories from cancer patients facing financial hardship who had received treatment support through the “Bright Future” Fund and the wider community.



Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tra commended the Ministry of Health and the fund for becoming a meaningful source of support for more than 50,000 poor cancer patients nationwide, helping them access treatment, medicines and essential healthcare services.



She noted that many families have overcome periods of despair and regained hope for a happier future, and numerous children have been able to return to school and continue pursuing their dreams.



In the most difficult moments, human compassion becomes more sacred than ever. Timely support not only helps patients afford treatment but also enables them to preserve faith and determination in their fight against illness, she said.



The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that many poor cancer patients and families across the country remain in urgent need of assistance and called on businesses, donors and the community to continue joining hands so that no patient, especially disadvantaged children, will be left alone in their struggle for survival.



According to Assoc. Prof., Dr., doctor Le Van Quang, Vice President of the fund, the fund has, over the past 15 years, supported more than 53,000 underprivileged cancer patients with treatment costs and mobilised over 5 trillion VND from domestic and international organisations, enterprises and donors. More than 12,000 patients have gained access to targeted therapies, while over 80,000 people nationwide have benefited from free cancer screening programmes.



Within the framework of the event, the fund also launched the 2026 campaign, encouraging public donations via VietQR codes integrated into banking applications. Donation information is being updated transparently in real time on the National Humanitarian Portal 1400.



Earlier the same day, on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1), Deputy Prime Minister Tra visited and presented gifts to 260 child patients, including 160 children undergoing cancer treatment, at Children's Hospital 2. She encouraged the children to remain courageous in overcoming illness and expressed her hope that they will soon return to their families and schools, and write on their dreams./.