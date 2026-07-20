Border economy strengthens Tuyen Quang’s growth momentum

Cargo trucks line up to complete export and import customs procedures at Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in Tuyen Quang Province. Photo: Minh Tam/VNA

Trade has picked up at the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in northern Tuyen Quang province, with June import – export turnover reaching more than 123.7 million USD, up 78% from the previous month.



While the stronger performance provides momentum for the province's 2026 growth target of 10.17%, officials say the focus must now shift from increasing cargo volumes to expanding services, reducing costs and retaining more value locally.



Trade gathers pace



Nguyen Thi Quynh, deputy head of the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate’s customs division, said 140 businesses and traders engaged in cross-border trade during the first half of 2026, up by 22 year-on-year. Total foreign trade exceeded 323.18 million USD, including over 250.82 million USD in exports and 62.37 million USD in imports.



Exports in June alone climbed to nearly 111 million USD, surging 96% from May, driven mainly by durian, which generated 106.3 million USD.



The figures highlight Thanh Thuy's growing role as a gateway connecting goods from Tuyen Quang and other localities with the Chinese market, stimulating demand for transport, warehousing, logistics and related services.



However, first-half trade turnover still declined 5% from the same period last year, while customs revenue fell 16% year-on-year to 120.6 billion VND (nearly 4.6 million USD), equivalent to 50.5% of the annual target assigned by the Ministry of Finance. Export performance also remains heavily dependent on a handful of seasonal agricultural products.



Meanwhile, provincial growth figures underline the challenge. Tuyen Quang's GRDP expanded 7.72% in the first half, 1.3 percentage points below target. To achieve its full-year goal, the province needs second-half growth of 12.39%, with the services sector required to expand by about 13%.



As growth pressure on the year's second half is substantial, the province is recommended to tap into advantages with strong spillover effects. Among them, with direct links to the Chinese market, cross-border economic activities are believed to bolster exports, imports, transport, services, and budget collection.



Retaining more value



Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Manh Tuan said it is necessary to ensure stable cargo flows, shorten customs clearance times and strengthen partnerships between local products and export markets.



Priority measures include upgrading infrastructure in the Thanh Thuy Border Gate Economic Zone, particularly transport links, cargo inspection facilities and logistics services, while attracting more businesses to use Thanh Thuy as a regular import – export hub rather than relying on seasonal trade.



Tuyen Quang also aims to increase the export of key local products such as tea, wood items, medicinal plants and processed goods by assisting producers to meet production and traceability rules, obtain production and packaging unit codes, and connect with customers. It currently oversees 20 export-certified growing areas and three approved packaging facilities, providing a foundation for expanding overseas shipments and raising product value.



Officials also see logistics as critical to boosting the border economy. Investments in warehouses, cold storage, freight yards and cargo handling services will reduce losses, particularly for fresh produce, while improving supply chain efficiency.



At the same time, customs authorities are expanding digital services and streamlining clearance procedures while helping businesses keep pace with changing Chinese regulations on trade, quarantine and product standards.



Authorities stressed that trade facilitation must be accompanied by stronger oversight to combat smuggling, trade fraud and tax evasion through tighter inspections of customs valuation, tariff classification and product origin.



With well-developed infrastructure, more efficient logistics and substantive support for businesses, the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate is expected to evolve beyond a transit point into a key link in production, trade and service chains, contributing more significantly to Tuyen Quang's ambition of achieving double-digit economic growth./.