Border boarding schools to deepen Vietnam's ties with neighbouring countries: spokesperson

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

The construction of 248 inter-level boarding schools in land border communes is expected to foster people-to-people exchanges and deepen cooperation between Vietnam and neighbouring countries, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 9.



Speaking at the ministry's regular press briefing, Hang highlighted the significance of the Politburo's recent decision to invest in primary and secondary boarding schools in 248 land border communes nationwide.



She described the initiative as a strategic policy with significant humane value, reflecting the Party's and State's attention to the needs of residents in remote, border and disadvantaged areas.



It is also a key task in the country's socio-economic development and ethnic affairs policies, contributing to better material and spiritual lives of border communities while strengthening national defence and security, Hang said.



According to the spokesperson, the first phase of the project, covering 100 schools, is being actively implemented and remains on track for completion in time for the 2026-2027 academic year.



Quoting Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Hang said the schools will serve as "soft markers" for border education, contributing to training human resources and boosting sustainable socio-economic development in border areas.



The schools are also expected to help promote exchanges and cooperation among border localities, as well as between Vietnam and neighbouring countries, foster mutual understanding and trust, create a solid social foundation for border management and protection through peaceful measures, and reinforce a peaceful and stable environment and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and its neighbors based on respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and legitimate interests, the official said./.