Bookings for Tet tours on the rise
Deputy Director of the Domestic Tourism Division at Saigontourist Travel Services Co.,Ltd Vu Hai Sam said that tours to northern localities, ranging from 9-15 million VND (366-610 USD), have been attractive to visitors.
Besides, road trips departing from Ho Chi Minh City to explore such destinations as Bao Loc, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phan Thiet, Buon Ma Thuot and Mang Den have won favour among customers, he added.
Statistics from Saigontourist showed that bookings from the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) have risen dramatically, accounting for up to 80% of the total.
During the peak Tet season, which runs from the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month (February 2) to the 10th day of the first Lunar month (February 19), the tour operator will service some 28,000 domestic and foreign visitors, up 20% from the same time last year.
According to Communications and Marketing Director at TST Tourist Nguyen Minh Man, the OVs are interested in seven to ten-day tour packages to the northern region.
In the run-up to Tet holiday, Ho Chi Minh City has welcomed thousands of visitors a day who then continue their trips to the Mekong Delta and neighbouring countries.
The municipal Department of Tourism, some 416,000 foreign visitors and more than 2.3 million domestic ones made their trips in the city, helping it generate nearly 13 trillion VND in tourism revenue in January, up 57% year-on-year.
Tan Son Nhat International Airport said it hosts 860-900 flights with 135,000-140,000 passengers a day from January 26 to February 24. The airport authority has penned detailed plans and arrange staff and equipment to prevent congestion and provide the passengers with the best services./.