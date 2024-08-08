Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Binh Dinh to host first ever international beach tennis tournaments

The south-central province of Binh Dinh will for the first time host two international beach tennis tournaments in August.
  Vietnamese players compete in the National Beach Tennis Championship 2024 in Thanh Hoa province. (Photos of VTF)  

The ITF - BT50 Fleur De Lys Cup 2024 will be held on August 18-21 and the ITF - BT50 Vietravel Cup 2024 will follow from August 22-25 at the Xuan Dieu Beach, one of the most beautiful locations with white sand and crystal-clear waters in Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city.

The competitions, with a total bonus of 4,000 USD each, will feature athletes from Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Slovakia and Latvia, and the hosts. They will take part in the men's and women's doubles categories.

Among them are duo Hanmontri Mayuri/Inpaeng Onpreeya of Thailand, Homma Eri/Otsuka Erina and Nagata Junko/Shibayama Aoi of Japan and mixed Sawisit Prakaikan of Thailand and Tirol Maggie of the Philippines.

According to the Vietnam Tennis Federation, these first international events mark the turning point for local and national beach tennis.

It is expected to be an exciting watch for supporters and visitors, promoting beach tennis in Binh Dinh and across Vietnam in general.

Beach tennis is a game combining tennis and volleyball and played on sand. It has been played in over 50 countries and by more than half a million people since its first days in 1970. The sport is particularly popular in Italy, Brazil and Spain where they have the greatest number of beach tennis players in the world./.

