Making news
Binh Dinh calls for Gov’t, businesses’ support to realise development aspirations
The official made the remark while speaking at an investment promotion conference held on March 29 as part of the Amazing Binh Dinh Fest 2024.
He said the province is applying itself to making some big breakthroughs such as completing the infrastructure system, improving the Quy Nhon port complex’s efficiency, planning some large deepwater seaports in northern areas, and upgrading Phu Cat Airport into an international one.
He also underlined local efforts in reforming administrative procedures, enhancing relations between investors and the administration, providing professional, modern, efficient and effective administrative services, boosting information and digital technology application, and strengthening regional connectivity.
Addressing over 1,000 delegates, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang spoke highly of Binh Dinh’s trade and investment promotion efforts as well as development aspirations.
He asked the province to harmonise several factors, including its competition with other localities in the region, the capitalisation of its own advantages, infrastructure connectivity with nearby provinces, and investment attraction.
Quang also asked the province to meet high-quality manpower demand, assist investors, and conduct digital transformation so that more investors will choose Binh Dinh as their long-term destination.
On this occasion, the Binh Dinh People’s Committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism development cooperation for 2024 - 2028 with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Airlines Corporation, and the Binh Dinh F1 JSC.
It also handed over cooperation deals and MoUs to six investors with 18 projects, along with investment policy approval decisions and investment registration certificates to five projects.
Binh Dinh is part of the central key economic region and serves as an important tourism hub of Vietnam. Together with Da Nang city, it is considered one of the two locomotives of the region’s economic development./.