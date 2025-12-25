Binh Dien Spring Flower Market offers festive gateway to Tet 2026

Visitors to the Binh Dien Spring Flower Market can choose from hundreds of flower and plant varieties typical of southern Tet celebrations such as yellow apricot blossoms, chrysanthemum displays, artistic bonsai and a wide range of orchids. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The Binh Dien Spring Flower Market for the Year of the Horse is expected to draw large crowds as Tet (Lunar New Year) approaches.

More than a flower market, the event will showcase the traditions of southern flower-growing villages, offering visitors an immersive Tet experience.

A notable feature is its long-standing support for growers. For 12 consecutive years, stall rental fees have been waived for gardeners. The Saigon Trading Group One Member Limited Liability Company (SATRA) has maintained this policy to support flower growers, help them bring quality products to consumers and contribute to a vibrant spring atmosphere in Binh Dong ward. The initiative also aims to help preserve Tet traditions, in which flowers and ornamental plants symbolise reunion and prosperity.

The market is scheduled to take place at the Binh Dien Commercial Complex in Ho Chi Minh City from February 8 to 16, 2026 (the 21st to the 29th of the 12th lunar month in the Year of the Snake). It will feature more than 280 flower and ornamental plant stalls across an area of about 12,000 sq.m, bringing together gardeners from the city and neighbouring provinces, including Dong Thap and Vinh Long.

Visitors can choose from hundreds of flower and plant varieties typical of southern Tet celebrations such as yellow apricot blossoms, chrysanthemum displays, artistic bonsai, and a wide range of orchids, creating a colourful spring scene characteristic of the Mekong Delta.

Beyond shopping, the market will offer striking decorative displays, welcoming visitors from the entrance with a brightly designed gate featuring horse motifs, the zodiac animal of 2026.

The traditional “boats and wharves” area will remain a highlight, recreating the riverine culture of the South, where flowers and plants are arranged on boats to form a poetic yet rustic scene typical of the Mekong Delta.

A dedicated children’s area will feature folk games such as drawing and clay modelling, alongside interactive digital games on large touchscreens, providing engaging experiences for young visitors and memorable family moments.

The market will also serve as a vibrant festival venue, with nightly music performances on the main stage featuring well-known artists from HCM City. In addition, the commercial zone will offer Tet essentials such as seafood, dried goods, and fruits at reasonable prices, alongside market-stabilised products and competitively priced Tet gift baskets.

Food stalls run by SATRA member units will provide light meals with a diverse menu, ensuring food safety and convenience.

Altogether, the Binh Dien Spring Flower Market is expected to offer a complete Tet experience, combining shopping, cultural enjoyment, and festive cheer.

More than a trading venue, the market is set to bring communities together, support local growers, boost the local economy, and help preserve the long-standing traditions of Tet. For those wishing to fully embrace the colours and spirit of spring, the Binh Dien Spring Flower Market 2026 is not to be missed./.