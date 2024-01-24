Making news
Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park recognised as tourism site
As the core zone of the UNESCO-recognised Langbiang World Natural Reserve, the national park has organised an array of eco-tourism activities to serve both domestic and foreign visitors in recent years.
Under the decision issued by the provincial People’s Committee, the Centre for Eco-tourism and Environmental Education of the national park must comply with current regulations while managing and operating tourism business activities at this site.
The Bidoup – Nui Ba National Park, one of the largest in Vietnam, is located at the centre of Lam Vien plateau, dubbed “the roof” of the Central Highlands region. It has been rated as one of the four biodiversity centres of Vietnam, one of the 221 important bird areas in the world, and a priority area for the conservation programme of the main mountain ranges of the South Truong Son Range (SA3 area).
Spanning more than 70,000 hectares with 91% of the area being primary forests, the national park is rich in flora and fauna. It is now home to more than 2,000 species of plants, 131 of animals and 304 of birds.
Over the past years, the park has organised various tours to raise public awareness of environmental protection, and signed Memoranda of Understanding with travel firms and universities to arrange trips for hundreds of students to study the local nature and culture.
It has welcomed more than 39,000 tourists, including 33,000 domestic. Last year, it hosted 8,231 visitors and gained more than 2.3 billion VND (93,600 USD) in tourism revenue./.