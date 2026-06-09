Berlin tram stop renamed “Dong Xuan”, honouring Vietnamese community’s contributions



The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh and his spouse, Nguyen Van Hien, General Director of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre in Berlin, Berlin Senator for Mobility, Transport, Climate Protection and the Environment Ute Bonde, Lichtenberg District Mayor Martin Schaefer, representatives of the Berlin Transport Authority (BVG), along with local authorities, associations, businesses, and members of the Vietnamese community.



Earlier this year, BVG announced that Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district administration had approved the renaming of the tram stop in front of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre from “Herzbergstr./Industriegebiet” to “Herzbergstr./Dong-Xuan”.



Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Thanh said the tram stop bearing the name “Dong Xuan” is more than a new location on Berlin’s transport network. It is also recognition of the Vietnamese community’s positive integration and long-standing contributions to the city, where many Vietnamese have built their lives and regard as their second home.



He congratulated the Vietnamese community and the Dong Xuan Trade Centre for their persistent efforts to gain support from local authorities and residents, helping to make the name “Dong Xuan” an official part of Berlin’s urban landscape.



Bonde described the renaming as a clear acknowledgement of the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the German capital. She highlighted the role of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre as a hub connecting generations of Vietnamese people in Germany and noted that transport stations not only serve passengers but also reflect the stories and values of a city.



According to the Berlin Senator, the decision sends a clear message that “Dong Xuan is part of Berlin”, closely linked to the city’s identity and daily life.

The renaming follows more than a decade of advocacy supported by the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese community in Berlin and local authorities. Representatives of Lichtenberg district and BVG said the move reflects appreciation for the Vietnamese community and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the development of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre and local Vietnamese residents.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin, Hien expressed pride at the decision, saying the name “Dong Xuan” symbolises not only Vietnam-Germany friendship but also serves as a bridge helping German people better understand Vietnam, its people and culture.



Matthias Wetzel, a German friend of Vietnam, said tram stops preserve a city’s memories and identity. The presence of “Dong Xuan” on Berlin’s public transport network, he added, is a vivid symbol of the strong friendship and fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and Germany./.