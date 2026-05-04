Berlin names park after Vietnamese victim of neo-Nazi violence
Nguyen Van Tu, born in 1963, was murdered on April 24, 1992, at the age of 29 amid a surge of far-right violence targeting immigrants in post-reunification Germany. His death remains a stark reminder of a difficult period for Vietnamese and other foreign communities in the country.
A requiem ceremony for Nguyen Van Tu held ahead of the park naming event. Photo: VNA
The district council of Marzahn-Hellersdorf, Berlin, has approved the naming of a small park as “Nguyen Van Tu Garden” to honour a Vietnamese-origin man who was killed in a racist attack 34 years ago.
The initiative, put forward by The Left, gained backing from the Trong Com Association, which supports Vietnamese immigrants' integration and protects their interests, and the broader Vietnamese community after years of advocacy.
The resolution was adopted on April 3, 2026, with the official naming ceremony held on the International Labour Day (May 1).
Nguyen Van Tu, born in 1963, was murdered on April 24, 1992, at the age of 29 amid a surge of far-right violence targeting immigrants in post-reunification Germany. His death remains a stark reminder of a difficult period for Vietnamese and other foreign communities in the country. On May 3, 1992, about 2,000 people joined a march and funeral at the site, with support from community organisations.
Bjoern Tielebein, head of the Left Party group in the Marzahn-Hellersdorf district council, delivers remarks at the ceremony. Photo: VNA
Hanoi is facing major challenges but also unprecedented opportunities to make a stronger breakthrough and develop in a manner befitting its role as a capital city, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said at a meeting with voters from ten wards in central Hanoi on May 4.