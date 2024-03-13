Making news
Beauty of ‘ao dai’ promoted to international friends
‘Ao dai’ has been also chosen by many heads of state, leaders, and diplomats of other countries and their spouses when they come to Vietnam.
Most recently, foreign Consuls General and their spouses wore this costume while attending a seminar themed "Vietnamese ao dai and international integration", held within the framework of the 10th Ao Dai Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.
Tri Astuti Sofjan, wife of the Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said that this is the third year she has experienced wearing ‘ao dai’. When wearing ‘ao dai’, a woman can show her charisma and confidence, she added.
On this occasion, delegates had an opportunity to listen to the history of ‘ao dai’, attend an exhibition on ‘ao dai ngu than’ (five-part long dress) and the steps of measuring and sewing handmade ‘ao dai’, and see ‘ao dai’ shows.
During the current international integration process, models with new design ideas and materials are more impressive, clearly demonstrating the spirit of integration.
Designer Duc Vincie shared he always wants to spread the beauty of ‘ao dai’ to international friends through collections made based on environmentally friendly materials, traditional materials, and national characteristics. This time, he chose to make a collection from silk, ordered from craft villages such as Nha Xa and Bao Loc.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, affirmed that through 10 years of the Ao Dai Festival, the city wants to make ‘ao dai’ become a special image in cultural diplomacy, helping foreign friends understanding more about the Vietnamese land and people as well as bringing the country closer to the world.
Alisha Movent, a US tourist, said she and her friends were very excited to experience wearing ‘ao dai’ together when they came to Ho Chi Minh City. When she returned to her country, she bought many sets of this costume as souvenirs for her family and friends./.