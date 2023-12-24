Making news
“Bamboo diplomacy” a valuable concept in int'l relations: Indian expert
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in New Delhi, the expert said that the “bamboo diplomacy” characteristic demonstrates the steadiness in policy and flexibility in external relations of Vietnam based on the Ho Chi Minh ideology as well as national interest.
It reflects Vietnam's great attention to the role of multilateralism in settling global issues, said Pradhan.
He held that over the years, the “bamboo diplomacy” school has helped Vietnam reap important achievements in external relations amid the complicated world situation.
The policy has helped enhance Vietnam's position in the international arena and ensure the country's economic growth, said the expert, noting that Vietnam has so far established strategic partnership with countries from different blocs, ensuring the maintenance of independence and protection of national interests.
In terms of economy, Vietnam has posted fast growth, at 8.02% in 2022, higher than the forecast by the IMF and World Bank. Total import-export revenue of Vietnam last year grew 9.5% to 732.5 billion USD, he said.
He underlined that the “bamboo diplomacy” school should be popularised and added to research topics of academic organisations.
Pradhan also highlighted Vietnam's contributions to building an environment of peace and prosperirty in the world, especially as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chair in 2020. In the period, Vietnam chaired more than 30 meetings to discuss security issues in the Middle East, Colombia, the Central African Republic and West Africa, and evaluate operations of peacekeeping missions in Yemen, Cyprus and Libya, the expert said.
Regarding the relationship between India and Vietnam over the years, Pradhan said that the two countries have shared the same approach. Both have emphasised the significance of maintaining peace and security for economic development, and the role of multilateralism, while sharing friendly relationships with other countries, he added.
The expert held that the two sides should continue coordinating actions at multilateral forums to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
In addition, the two countries need to become production/ processing centres to promote their role as trade bridges between the East and the West. Besides, Vietnam and India should strengthen cooperation in developing advanced technology to promote economic growth, while fostering cooperation in the field of defence, he asserted./.