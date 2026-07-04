Bac Ninh’s inclusive approach to religious policy helps accelerate key infrastructure projects

Construction of the resettlement area project in Gia Binh Commune is being expedited. Photo: VNA

As part of site clearance efforts for the Gia Binh International Airport project, authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh have prioritised land allocation and developed plans to relocate and rebuild religious and spiritual facilities in a way intended to respect community needs and secure broad public support, helping to accelerate progress on the strategic infrastructure project.



Ngo Thon Church in Gia Binh commune is among the religious sites affected by land acquisition for the project. Notably, the replacement site allocated by the province is larger than the original plot and has completed all legal procedures relating to land-use rights.



The arrangement is regarded as an important step in ensuring the land-use right of religious organisations when land is reclaimed by the State for socio-economic development projects.



Presenting the land-use right certificate for the replacement site to the Ngo Thon parish and formally handing over the land to representatives of the Bac Ninh Bishop’s Residence, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thinh said the local administration remains committed to fully implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on belief and religion while safeguarding lawful religious activities.



Representing the Bac Ninh Bishop’s Residence, priest Nguyen Van Khiem appreciated the support provided by provincial authorities, which enabled residents of Ngo Thon to receive a larger and more favourable site for rebuilding the church.



He also expressed his hope that authorities will continue assisting with subsequent procedures so that land arrangements could be stabilised promptly and preparations could begin for the reconstruction of Ngo Thon Church and other affected places of worship.



Prior to this, local authorities had held multiple meetings and consultations with the Bac Ninh Bishop’s Residence and affected parishes to better understand their concerns and aspirations while supporting timely site clearance for the airport project and related developments.



Residents proposed that authorities carefully consider suitable replacement locations for religious activities, ensuring adequate space, convenient access and long-term development. They also called for compensation and asset restoration plans to be developed on principles of consensus, objectivity, fairness and balanced interests.



Additional requests included temporary facilities for religious activities and measures to support resettlement, livelihoods and social stability so that communities could maintain their cultural, social and religious practices in a stable and sustainable manner.



Responding to these requests, Bac Ninh expedited the issuance of land-use right certificates for the new church site, located adjacent to the resettlement area designated for Ngo Thon residents.



Households belonging to the parish were also allowed to participate in the same round of resettlement plot allocation, with plots grouped close together and near the future church to support religious activities.



Nguyen Van Tinh, a resident of Ngo Thon village in Gia Binh commune, said his family’s entire property – including more than 600 square metres of land and a two-storey house – fell within the area subject to clearance. Recognising the airport as a nationally significant project with an important role in local, provincial and national economic development, he agreed to hand over the site to the investor.



Tinh thanked local authorities for listening to residents’ concerns and arranging resettlement plots near one another and close to the future church. He also expressed his hope that authorities will soon hand over the resettlement area so that his family could begin rebuilding and settle into their new home.



Sharing similar views, Dao Thi Doan, also a resident of Ngo Thon village, said the new plots are conveniently located near the church, making religious practices easier for local families.



The arrangement reflects the local administration’s attention and helps build public consensus around the project implementation, she added.



The Gia Binh International Airport project covers 1,960 hectares and is designed to meet international 4F airport standards, with total investment estimated at 196.378 trillion VND (7.47 billion USD). Once completed, the airport is expected to meet the growing passenger and cargo transport demand while serving as a key driver for attracting international investment and strengthening national security and defence./.