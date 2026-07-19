Association to push ahead with Vietnam–Russia people-to-people diplomacy

Leaders of Ninh Binh Province present a souvenir to a representative of the Vietnam - Russian Federation Friendship Association. Photo: VNA

The event drew representatives from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the association's central leadership, heads of 24 provincial and municipal chapters, alongside 19 member sub-chapters nationwide.Addressing the conference, Phan Chi Hieu, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs and Chairman of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association, said that the meeting aimed to devise measures to improve the quality and efficiency of the association's operations, share best practices and effective models, and update members on the Party and State’s foreign policy directives, as well as current international and Russian affairs.He asked association members to continue thoroughly grasping and effectively implementing the Party and State’s policy on people-to-people diplomacy regarding the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia. He also stressed the importance of aligning actions with the objectives and guiding viewpoints of the Politburo's Resolution No. 59 on international integration in the new context, and Resolution No. 06 on the implementation of the foreign policy set at the 14th National Party Congress.In addition, the association must proactively innovate its activities, improve operational efficiency, foster exchanges between the younger generations of Vietnam and Russia, and support the youth to preserve and promote the long-standing relations between the two countries, Hieu noted.The association reported that since the beginning of 2026, its operations have yielded significant results across various fields, including in promoting solidarity, friendship, people-to-people exchanges and mutual visits. It has continued to serve as a bridge for bilateral cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and communication affairs.Several reforms have been introduced to diversify and enrich its activities while strengthening its members’ ties with the Russian Embassy and the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Hanoi.For the second half of 2026, the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association is set to press on with effectively implementing its cooperation agreement with the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association for 2025–2030. It will also organise friendship exchanges and experience-sharing sessions among local chapters and sub-chapters to elevate the profile of the association and enhance people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries./.