ASEAN travelling art exhibition opens in Hanoi

A view of the exhibition space. Photo: VNA

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, the Guangxi Arts University of China and the Lijiang School of Painting of Guangxi, the exhibition features more than 90 selected paintings which cover a wide range of subjects, including landscapes, flowers, birds and portraits. The artworks celebrate the beauty of nature and everyday life while reflecting the inheritance, innovation and creativity of fine arts in Vietnam and China.

Highlighting that Vietnam and China share longstanding cultural and historical ties, Assoc. Prof. Dr. and musician Do Hong Quan, President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, noted that the exhibition builds on the success of a music exchange held in 2025 between the Guangxi Arts University and the Vietnam Musicians' Association, which featured eight symphonic works under the theme "Everlasting Friendship".

Vice President of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association Mai Thi Ngoc Oanh said the exhibition highlights the blend of tradition and modernity in Vietnamese and Chinese paintings, particularly the enduring appeal of Eastern ink-wash art. Each work offers a unique perspective on nature and people while conveying messages of peace, friendship and development.

Wei Junping, President of the Guangxi Arts University, said the Lijiang School of Painting is one of China's leading contemporary art schools. Inspired by the landscapes of Guilin and traditional Chinese culture, it combines artistic innovation with respect for cultural heritage, and has actively promoted international cultural exchanges in recent years.

The travelling exhibition was previously held in Malaysia, Thailand and Laos. In Hanoi, it runs at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, No. 2 Hoa Lu street, until June 29./.