ASEAN, Russia promote broad-based economic cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum. Photo: VNA

In a message delivered to the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum, held in the city of Kazan on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, Putin said the sides have accumulated substantial experience in multifaceted cooperation, built strong partnerships, and laid a solid foundation for further expanding cooperation.



According to the Russian Presidential Executive Office, the leader noted that two sides have broad prospects for cooperation in areas including energy and food security, the exchange of advanced technologies, and cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as in transport and logistics. He also noted that their partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Union, and other associations, whose representatives are taking part in this forum, are actively engaged in these same areas of cooperation.



“I am confident that the outcomes of the Russia-ASEAN Summit will create new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, while also strengthening direct dialogue between our business communities. These efforts will contribute to the socioeconomic development of our countries,” read the message.



The summit takes place in Kazan on June 17–18, marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two sides.



It is focused on discussing measures to expand the strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN member states, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, said Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.



In addition to economic cooperation, the summit agenda also includes exchanges of views on regional and global issues. Participating sides are expected to reaffirm their commitment to building a fair and democratic multipolar world order, based on the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.



As part of the summit programme, President Putin held bilateral meetings with several ASEAN leaders. He co-chaired the summit alongside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship. The Russian leader also held separate meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.



"Russia is ready to continue its active joint work with the ASEAN member states in order to strengthen the strategic partnership that benefits interests of ensuring the security, well-being and prosperity of our countries and peoples, as well as the Eurasian region as a whole," President Putin said at a ceremonial reception in honor of the attending heads of delegations, as quoted by the Russian News Agency TASS./.