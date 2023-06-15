ASEAN peacekeeping meeting wraps up in Vietnam

Col. Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), said that the conference had completed the agenda, achieving the set goals, thereby further strengthening the partnership on peacekeeping activities among ASEAN members.



The conference approved the minutes evaluating the results and progress of the APCN and agreed on the direction and mode of operation of the network in the coming years. It pledged to continue implementing the ASEAN Peacekeeping Partnership Plan of Action with the ASEAN Peacekeeping Staff Exercise (APSE) as the focus to improve training capacity and coordination in effectively performing tasks at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, contributing to the common peacekeeping efforts of the international community, said the VDPO director.

Thang thanked the delegations of APCN member countries for their enthusiastic participation and practical contributions to the conference, especially the plenary sessions and thematic discussions. He also congratulated Indonesia on taking the role of APCN chairmanship in 2024 and pledged to work closely with the country to successfully organise the next APCN Conference.

Rear Admiral Retino Kunto M.T. Opsla, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Centre (IAF PKC), appreciated the preparation and successful organisation of the conference by host Vietnam.

He said that the biggest goal of the APCN is to promote and strengthen cooperation among members through sharing experience, exchanging experts and capacity-building activities in the field of peacekeeping.

He went on to say that the conference held at this time is appropriate in promoting commitment to intra-regional cooperation and building strategic steps to respond to many emerging challenges.

The conference brought about positive results towards peace and stability in the region through cooperation and mutual understanding based on mutual respect in Southeast Asia, Opla said.

At the end of the event, the director of VDPO - APCN 2023 Chair handed over the network's flag to the representative of Indonesia as Chair of APCN 2024./.